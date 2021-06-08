Advertisement

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Enugu Zonal Office, have arrested six suspected internet fraudsters in Enugu.

They were arrested in a sting operation at the Independence Layout area of Enugu metropolis on Saturday June 4, 2021 following credible intelligence received on their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are: Ugochukwu Onyia, Osita Henry,Ephraim Johnson, Osondu Kelvin Nnamere, Umahi Emmanuel and Ugochukwu Joseph

Items recovered from them include mobile phones, laptop computers and one Lexus RX 350 2016 model SUV with registration number FST-579-FJ belonging to Ugochukwu Onyia. Others are, one Toyota Venza car with registration number LND-388-GQ; a Toyota Corolla car with registration number ENU-48-MW belonging to Osita Henry; one black Toyota Camry with registration number BWR-803-MK belonging to Ugochukwu Joseph; one Toyota Corolla with registration number ABJ-848-DF belonging to Johnson Ndubuisi Ephraim and other incriminating items.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are conducted.