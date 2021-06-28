Advertisement

Tasks members on effective distribution of petroleum products

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Western Zone, has directed all depots and petrol stations to go about their normal business and ensure free flow and hiche free of supply and distribution of Petroleum products across every nooks and cranies of Southwest.

Alhaji Dele Tajudeen, the Zonal Chairman IPMAN South West gave the directive in a statement issued on Monday in Lagos to all members.

It would be recalled that Mr Yakubu Suleiman, the IPMAN National spokesperson last week threatened to halt operations from Tuesday, June 28, 2021 over ‘police harassment’

Tajudeeen urged members to stop creating unnecessary panicking over fuel scarcity as there is sufficient product in the depots.

He said that the western zone depots comprising of Ejigbo Satellite, Mosinmi, Ore, Ibadan and Ilorin which made up of the South West zone had sufficient products and association is not considering any strike.

Tajudeeen said that there was no need for panicking over fuel scarcity threat by the National body, as virtually all the NNPC depots across the states had sufficient petroleum product and are discharging.

The South West zone chairman reaffirmed the commitment of the association toward supporting the Federal Government’s efforts on effective and efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country.

He stressed further that IPMAN had so far reached an agreement with other marketers for better synergy in making the product available in the Western zone.

“IPMAN which controls 80 per cent outlets, has more advantage in distributing and dispensing in both urban and hinterlands in the country.

“In line with the Federal Government’s efforts at ensuring efficient petroleum products distribution across the country, IPMAN members have opted for a seamless distribution of petroleum products,” he said.

He noted that such synergy amongst members with the Federal Government, would present a common front that would advance the interest of the group and ensure smooth distribution of the products across the country.

Tajudeeen said: “While we support Federal government and NNPC/ PPMC to achieve their objectives of products supplies we will continue do our our businesses legitimately without fear or favour.

“We are passionate about Nigeria people’s plight and we will not add to the suffering of the people. We therefore advise our principals to employ means of dialogue rather than exposing our members to public embarrassment.

” Once again you have assurances of all stakeholders of South West of our commitment to place the country above our personal interest.