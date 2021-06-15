Advertisement

By Favour Goodness

Umuoji Community, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state has expressed gratitude to the state government for prompt intervention in a kingship tussle with potential to disrupt peace in the community.

Elders, youths and women in Umuoji, had marched to the Government House, Awka on Tuesday in solidarity with Gov. Willie Obiano to seek his intervention to stop the Igweship tussle.

Advertisement

A former traditional ruler of Umuoji, Igwe Cyril Enweze, who died in 2019 was buried recently to pave way for an election to fill the vacant stool. An inconclusive election was held on June 8 to produce a candidate.

Speaking, a Lawyer to one of the aspirants, Mr Ifeanyi Mbañusi claimed that some members of Umuoji Community tried to introduce some strange provisions into the Constitution guiding the election.

He claimed that the Dimechem Quarters of Umuoji is being denied its Constitutional rights to produce an Igwe.

“This is a veritable time-bomb for tomorrow, if such a dangerous precedent is set today.”

In separate remarks, two elders from the community, Chief Gilbert Okoye and Chief Stanley Okosa said Umuoji would continue to remain grateful to the state government over its intervention.

They called on aggrieved parties to heed the government’s electoral intervention.

Earlier, Secretary to the State Government, Prof Solo Chukwulobelu commended them for their expression of support to the Government, stressing that Anambra Government would continue to install peace in the traditional institutions in communities in the state.