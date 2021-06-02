Advertisement



From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has condemned the assassination of his Senior Special Assistant on Security, retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG, Christopher Dega with a call on security agencies to find his killers.

Ortom who expressed deep pains over the gruesome murder of his former aid described the act as a huge blow to his administration and the entire state.

The Governor while speaking to journalists today at Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, lamented that the retired AIG was very active even in retirement, saying it was painful that he was gunned down in such a gruesome manner.

Advertisement

“Retired AIG Dega served with me here and this is someone who has retired but is not tired and was very active. So for him to have been murdered in the manner they did, a retired AIG gunned down. This is very sad,” Ortom said.

He stressed that insecurity had bedevilled the North East, North West and North Central, South South, South East, South West, and called on security agencies to find killers of his aide.

Governor Ortom sympathized with the family, friends and former colleagues of the deceased and prayed God to grant him eternal rest.

Meanwhile, AIG Christopher Dega rtd was shot and killed by unknown gunmen in Jos the Plateau State on Tuesday.

Sources said he was shot in the chest several times by the gunmen.

Dega, until his death last Tuesday 1, he was a Senior Special Assistant to the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom on Security.