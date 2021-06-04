Advertisement

***says we’re in season of anomie

The Christian Association of Nigeria (Youth Wing) on Thursday said peace was inevitable in the ongoing bloodshed, violence and security challenges in the country.

The organization warned that the country cannot afford another civil war, called on Nigerians to be careful because “the time to avoid a needless war is now!”

Advertisement

The President of YOWICAN, Belusochukwu, expressed these views in a letter titled: “Dear brothers and sisters: Security challenges in Nigeria: Appeal for peace”, sent to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), South East governors, Heads of security agencies, religious leaders and socio-political groups.

He said, “The ecurity situation in the country especially South East saddens my heart. The situation in our land calls for urgent action and attention.

“Nigerians cannot afford to live in a season of anomie with the ongoing bloodshed and way and manner our youths, politicians, students and security agencies are being killed without proper justification.

“We wish to, on behalf of all Christian Youth, as the National Chairman of YOWICAN call for restraint and stoppage of all this deadly act.

“We therefore, call on the Federal Government, State Governors, military, police and other security agencies to sit-up and do the needful. The scars of the civil war are still fresh in our minds and psyche and so, we cannot afford another one..

“We are also appealing to the Federal Government, South East State Governor’s, Bishops and clergymen, Ohaneze Ndi-Igbo, traditional rulers, Military, Police and other Security Agencies, General Overseers, youths and opinion moulders to carefully handle this situation and nip it in the bud before it becomes too late. The time to avoid a needles civil war is Now!”