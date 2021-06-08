Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

Authorities of Anambra State Markets Amalgamated Traders Association, ASMATA have concluded arrangements to launch a manhunt for touts, fake revenue agents and adulterated products dealers in various markets in the state, with a view to arresting and handing them over the appropriate authorities for prosecution.

President-General of ASMATA, Chief Ikechukwu Ekwegbalu who disclosed this in his office yesterday while speaking to newsmen, said he had already set up a task force to start going round the markets and streets in the state to apprehend the touts and fake revenue agents and handing them over for prosecution.

Ekwegbalu who further disclosed that the ASMATA task force would collaborate with the 48-member committee recently constituted by the state government through the Ministry of Trade and Commerce to jointly launch the manhunt against the touts and adulterated products dealers with a view to sanitizing the business environment.

According to the state market boss, “as soon as we start work, our task force will go round the state and any body found culpable would be taken down to the Central Police Station, CPS because it appears these hoodlums are gradually trying to overrun this state and we won’t fold our hands and watch them do that”.

He described he relationship between the state government and the traders as very cordial, adding, “recently, Governor Willie Obiano invited all the market heads in the state on a round table parley and he did not hide his feelings in appreciating our contributions towards the development of the state and on our part, we commended him for all his gigantic developmental strides, including the building of Anambra Cargo and Passenger Airport at Umueri.

On whether the traders have endorsed any governorship aspirant, the ASMATA boss stated that such an endorsement could only come after the party primaries.

Also on how he managed to maintain peaceful atmosphere in all the markets in the state, he explained that he adopted an open door pilicy in taking major decisions affecting the traders, adding that after listening to them, he usually stand by the truth in his verdict with fear or favour.