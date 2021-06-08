Advertisement

By CHUKS EKE

A fiery cleric in Nnewi, Anambra State, Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh has declared armed Fulani herdsmen a terrorist group at the altar of God since according to him, the Federal Government has failed to do the needful.

Bishop Udeh who is the General Overseer of Mount Zion Faith Global Liberation Ministries Inc., a.k.a By Fire By Fire, Nnewi made the declaration during a special religious programme he conducted at the church cathedral, yesterday, for God’s intervention on the current insecurity situation of the country, said: “there is a spiritual lord which is a Bishop and a temporal lord which is a judge and if the judge who is a temporal lord cannot declared the killer herdsmen terrorists, I, a Bishop who is a spiritual lord will not hesitate to do so”.

He said it beat his imagination why the Federal Government under President Muhammadu Buhari had not found it long overdue to declare the “killer herdsmen a terrorist group when they kill hundreds of innocent Nigerians on a daily basis, adding, I have taken it upon himself to do the declaration at the altar of God”.

“This solemn declaration, he stated, would have more devastating consequences attached to it since I am doing it in the altar of God and the declaration cannot be altered by any man, except God Himself”.

Kicking against having a Fulani extraction as the Commissioner of Police in any part of Igbo land, Bishop Udeh expressed concern that the Fulani herdsmen would allegedly kill, maim and rape their victims and still come to the social media to boast how prepared they were for any eventuality without government reacting to that.

The Bishop said he wondered why the military would turn the South East to a war zone without due respect to the fundamental rights of the citizenry, adding that the heavy presence of the military in especially Imo State is so worrisome that Governor Hope Uzodimma as the Chief Security of his State should ensure that military operations in his State is brought under control with immediate effect.

He noted that the armed Fulani herdsmen were everywhere “but the soldiers would not go after them, yet you say it’s one Nigeria, adding, it would be better to allow Biafrans to go than to subject them to what he described as neo-colonialism. Let them leave us alone. The Fulanis are everywhere and they boast in the social media and get scot-free. They engage in hate speech and nothing happens to them”.

“I’m against destruction of public facilities but they are the one that created the situation. President Buhari’s statement about the civil war and the threats that follow it must be condemned in its entirety. How can that come from a President of a country. You have Boko Haram insurgents and bandits in the North who cause havoc everyday, why not declare war against the entire North, if it is the right approach. President Buhari knows what he is doing. But the God of Ndigbo will not allow any evil plan against us”.

The Bishop said he could not understand why Ndigbo would be “perpetually” threatened with a civil war and warned that it had to stop to give peace a chance. He, however, advised Ndigbo not to sleep with their two eyes closed at this critical time.

He blamed the South East Governors on what he called a grave yard silence he said they had maintained when things were getting out of hand. He told them to wake up from their slumber and stop hoping on 2023 presidency of Igbo extraction which promise he insisted was dead on arrival. According to him, as far as that presidency project was concerned, what Igbo politicians are doing amounts to hoping against hope.

“Look, Ndigbo are known for their wisdom and enterprenuership. But I don’t know why our Governors cannot read the handwriting on the wall. They are all playing safe so that they will be qualified for 2023 presidential election when Ndigbo hoping to be given a chance, but that is the biggest joke of the millennium. the Buhari I know will never allow an Igbo man to succeed him. Impossible”.

“The Governors, our National Assembly members who are there for personal aggrandizement should with immediate effect look inwards to save Nidigbo from a planned extinction, which of course will never work for them in the Mighty Name of Jesus Christ. All we want is Biafra, ” the Bishop concluded.