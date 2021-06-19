Advertisement

*Our party is not for sale*

By Favour Goodness

Comrade Jerry Nnubia, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Anambra State Chapter has warned those parading themselves as party officers in the state to desist forthwith

Nnubia said in Awka on Saturday that NLC owned the party and its structure nationwide, and that the party is not for sale.

The immediate past president of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) said that Labour Party was duly registered and nurtured by Nigeria Labour Congress and would not allow anybody or group to hijack it.

‘We received the report of an ongoing scam by some persons who claim to be national officers of the Labour Party.

‘We understand that these persons led by one Mr Julius Abure have been sneaking around Anambra state soliciting for money from governorship aspirants on Nov. 6 Anambra state gubernatorial election.

‘ We wish to publicly state that these characters are unknown to Labour Party in Anambra state. There is only one national leadership of the Labour Party in Nigeria and it is under the caretaker Committee led by Comrade Maria Lebeke.

‘This interim leadership enjoys the goodwill and support of the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress who are the authentic owners of the Labour Party and in whose custody the Certificate of Registration of the Labour Party is currently kept.

‘We understand the huge temptation faced by many politicians in Anambra state to get on board the platform of the Labour Party given the popular appeal of our great party.

‘We urge all gubernatorial aspirants wishing to contest under the platform of our party to please avoid doing any business with Mr Abure and his company of journey men as such exercise would amount to nullity, waste of resources and a huge stench on their political profile and personalities as the public would see them as being heedless, desperate, and reckless.

‘While we continue to serve the interest of workers and the masses, we reiterate that the Labour Party in Anambra sotate is not for sale,” Nnubia said. ###