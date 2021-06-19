Advertisement



By Favour Goodness

Umuchu community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state have appealed to both federal and state boundary commissions to intervene in the boundary dispute between it and Neighbouring Umunze community in Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Ralph Njirika, Chairman of Umuchu vigilante group made the appeal in a statement in Awka on Saturday.

He pleaded with the government to help the two communities conduct a peaceful boundary demarcation.

While accusing Umunze community of delaying the boundary demarcation, he said that the matter which received judgement since 1932 would have been concluded before now.

“We are appealing to Anambra state and Federal Government boundary commissions to demarcate the boundary between the two communities in a peaceful demarcation.

“After the meeting we had in Awka on May 18, 2021 with the Deputy Governor, Dr Nkem Okeke, we went back to the site for boundary demarcation with surveyors representing the government, Umuchu and Umunze.

“But due to the argument on some portion of land they are agitating to get, it couldn’t work out so the deputy governor ordered everybody to go back to the site on June 3, 2021.

“On June 3, 2021, we went back to the site and Umunze community continue arguing and until now the boundary line have not been achieved. There is insincerity and delay tactics on this job on the side of Umunze. There is a hidden agenda on the side of Umunze and Nzomiwe as a person.

“My suggestion is to draw the attention of Anambra state governor, Chief Willie Obiano to tell him that this boundary has received a judgement at the supreme Court of Nigeria in 1932 and also the boundary committee during SBTC meeting held in Awka on Oct 11,2018, which they agreed to use the document to demarcate the boundary.

“I, Ralph Njirika, the chairman of vigilantes group in Umuchu is appealing to state government and Federal Government boundary demarcation commission to help us demarcate the boundary to save the lives of people from the two communities.

“I appeal to the appropriate government agencies to urgently intervene to avoid escalation of this crisis and stop blood shading from the two communities.

“This has been lingering since and being delayed for decades and we have 1932 judgement on how to demarcate the boundary”, he said. ##