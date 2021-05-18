Advertisement

Press Release

Our attention has been drawn to the plot by a political blackmailer and psychopath, Mr. Reno Omokri and his sponsors to desecrate and ridicule the office of Nigeria’s President and its current occupant, President Muhammadu Buhari before the international community in Paris, the French capital.

Recall that President Buhari had on Sunday, May 16, 2021, traveled to Paris to attend the African Finance Summit whose focus was on reviewing African economy; following the shocks of Coronavirus Pandemic as well as getting relief for the increased debt burden of the continent.

The Summit hosted by the French President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron will draw major stakeholders in the global finance institutions and some Heads of Government, who will collectively discuss external funding and debt treatment for Africa as well as private sector reforms in the continent.

President Buhari and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron will also discuss the growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad regions, political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnerships in buoying the health sector, particularly in checking the spread of Covid-19 with more research and vaccines.

In a statement released to newsmen in Asaba on Monday night by the South-South Coordinator of the National Youths Coalition, Mr. Jude Enebraye, the group warned that it will harass the family members of Reno Omokri out of Nigeria, if the political merchant tries to riddicle Nigeria again before the international community through his villainous ‘Harass Buhari out of Paris’ rascality.

The group warned that Mr. Omokri, whose parents never contributed anything towards the Independence struggles of Nigeria will not be allowed to subject the country and it’s ancestors to international odium and embarrassment because of his mercantile interest.

We call on the Nigerian community in France to defend the image of their country in Paris by doing the needful to Omokri upon sighting him in Paris with his rascality.

Again, we challenge the felonious Omokri to confront the allegation of abandoning his wife and mother of three children, Mrs. Tuokpe Omokri in the United States for another strange woman in the United Kingdom who recently gave birth to an illegitimate child for him in London.

Finally, if Mr. Omokri and his sponsors cannot wait for another round of elections to test their popularity through the ballot but insists on continuing with their odiferous acts of rascality, we will have no option than to defend our democracy.

Hence, the anti-democratic forces need not to be reminded that the tree of liberty is refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants because the fear of Aluta is the beginning of wisdom.

Aluta Continua, Victoria Ascerta!

Signed:

Mr. Jude Enebraye,

South-South Coordinator,

National Youths Coalition