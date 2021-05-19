Advertisement

BEING A PRESS RELEASE BY DR. SADIQ MUSA, ZONAL COORDINATOR (NORTH-WEST), NORTHERN YOUTH LEADERS FORUM (NYLF) ON THE 19TH MAY, 2021 AT KANO .

The attention of the NYLF Leadership has been drawn to the scheming and political maneuverings by some powerful and influential politicians to cause division amongst our Delegates so as to create chaos during our Delegates Conference.

We are also aware that a powerful retired General has been recruited and commissioned to influence our Secretariat to slot in the name of a sitting Governor who is nursing a Presidential ambition, into the list of persons shortlisted to be considered for endorsement by our Forum for 2023 Presidency during the Delegates Conference.

We want to make it clear and in unequivocal terms that the NYLF remains resolute in her determination to ensure that a credible and God-fearing Politician is emerged as our Candidate that must be endorsed and supported towards winning the Presidential election under any political party come 2023. This is what we have been doing since 1999 and will continue to do.

To this end, we want to state clearly without mincing words, that the NYLF shortlisted 27 possible Candidates last year. These Candidates were screened to 3 by the Political Committee and the NEC finally endorsed 2 out of the 3. These are Governor Bala Mohammed and Chief Aleogho Raymond Dokpesi. These are the only two candidates that should only be considered for endorsement.

Raymond Dokpesi

Furthermore, the Secretariat Staff are hereby warned not to present more than these two names for consideration as was the case in 2007.

Our National Chairman, Comrade Elliot Afiyo has directed that no any consideration shall be made or entertained during our Delegates Conference and we have all agreed and resolved that this directive must be obeyed and strictly adhered to.

We would like to reiterate that no amount of intimidation, harassment or inducement in whatever, will make us to change our decision. This is our stand point and there is no going back.

Thank you all.

Dr Sadiq Musa.

Zonal Coordinator (North- West)