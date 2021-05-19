Advertisement

Arising from the rejigged operational tactics deployed during the just concluded 2021 Eid-El-Fitri special patrol systematically organised to ensure free flow of traffic and safety of all travellers, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has stated that it recorded 27% decrease in the total number of crashes that occurred during the period under consideration, as a total of 5511 offenders were arrested for committing 6858 offences between 11 to 17 May, 2021 that the operation lasted.

The Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem who made this public stated that a total of 92 road traffic crashes (RTC) were recorded as against a total of 117 in the same period in 2019 representing 27% decrease.

The Corps covered 1575 routes, impounded 3051 vehicles representing 8.9% decrease in impoundment, and apprehended 5511 offenders as against 5713 offenders in 2019 representing 3.5% decrease; for committing 6858 offences as against 6481 offences in the same period in 2019 representing 5.8% decrease.

According to him, the decrease recorded in RTC is largely attributed to several coordinated factors, among which are; the establishment of Station Offices in almost all the 774 Local Government Areas in Nigeria; intensified public enlightenment and sensitization campaigns held nationwide in collaboration with key stakeholders in the transportation sector and beyond; and effective patrol operations.

Given the analytical breakdown of the operation, the spokesperson said that in the same period in 2019, out of the 117 RTCs that involved a total of 856 people in 2019, 54 people were killed in fatal crashes as against 43 in 2021, representing 26% decrease in fatality.

He added that a record of 260 people were rescued with injuries in 2021 against 343 in 2019 representing 32% decrease while on the other hand, 469 people were rescued without injuries in 2019, as against 266 in 2021 representing a decrease of 76%.

Quoting the Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, Kazeem stated that the Corps now has a wider coverage due to the establishment of more FRSC Commands, Outposts, road side clinics and Zebra points who now feed in reports from different routes that were hitherto not thoroughly covered.

Oyeyemi also revealed that the comparison made with year 2019 period is due to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 which halted conventional operations.

He further stated that the reduction both in crashes and number of offenders apprehended is an indication that the public enlightenment efforts of the Corps is yielding results and road users are complying accordingly.

He stressed that the tempo in the operational and advocacy front will be sustained to ensure continuous decrease in number of road crashes, number of persons involved, as well as decrease in the number of persons killed by crashes on our roads.

According to him, ” the Corps is advancing steadily towards the actualisation of its corporate mandate of creating a safer motoring environment and eradicating RTC on our roads. This tempo will surely be sustained as all efforts have been adequately put in place to make the roads safer for all”.

It will be recalled that the Corps Marshal had earlier directed that the 2021 Sallah special patrol to cover 45 corridors which include but not limited to Sokoto-Tambuwal-Jega-Birnin Kebbi; Mokwa-Birnin Yero-Zaria; Maiduguri-Biu-Numan-Jalingo-Wukari; Akwanga-Lafiya-Makurdi; Jos-Bauchi-Gombe; Katsina-Kano-Wudil-Dutse-Azare-Potiskum, Kaduna-Saminaka-Jos, Abuja-Kaduna-Kano, Okene-Ogori-Isua-Owo; Makurdi-Otukpo-Obollo Afor-9th Mile; Asaba-Abraka-Ughelli-Warri corridor; Ibadan-Ogere-Sagamu; Sagamu-Mowe-Lagos; Abuja-Lokoja-Okene; Lokoja-Auchi-Benin; Onitsha-Njaba-Owerri-Umuahia, Ibadan-Oyo-Ogbomosho; and Ibadan-Ogere-Shagamu.

The public is therefore called to assist the Corps by reporting any form of obstruction or emergency on the road to the spokesperson through the FRSC Toll Free numbers 122 or tune into the National Traffic Radio 107.1FM to report same or any other contravention seen on the road.

The Station can also be reached through its Social Media Handles as follows; WHATSAPP 08052997848, FACEBOOK TRAFFICRADIO 1, TWITTER @TRAFFICRADIO 1, INSTAGRAM TRAFFICRADIO 1. Or Call the following numbers; GLO 08052998090, MTN 09067000015, and SMS on GLO 08052998012 and the FRSC toll free emergency line 122.