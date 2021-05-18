Advertisement

We the global family of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), ably led by our prophet and liberator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, condemn in very strong terms, the incessant arrest and humiliation of newspaper vendors as well as the harassment of journalists by the Nigeria security operatives for writing or distributing Biafra, IPOB or ESN-related news materials. This is wickedness and a calculated attempt to suppress the press.

It’s a global embarrassment that the Nigeria security agents will be hunting for newspaper vendors and journalists in Imo State and other Biafran cities for committing no crime other than writing or distributing news contents that affect Biafra, IPOB or ESN. How many times have the security agents harrased any journalist or newspaper vendor in the North for writing about Boko Haram or Fulani bandits?

The same hypocritical Nigeria security agents allow viral videos and audios from Boko Haram and other terrorists to circulate in the media but when IPOB Spokesman was featured on Channels Television, the federal government came on with N5 million fine against the station. Islamic cleric Sheikh Gunmi keeps meeting with terrorists and has turned into advocacy for them through the media, yet journalist or newspaper vendor has been questioned over such reports.

The Fulani-controlled Nigeria security agencies cannot suppress Biafra no matter how hard they try. Not even their draconian policies and ant-press moves can stop their atrocities and unprovoked genocidal attacks in Biafra land from being reported. The world must read our story!

We therefore, challenge the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, Nigeria Guild of Editors, Newspaper Publishers , civil society groups and democracy lovers to take up the fight. It’s not about Biafra, it’s all about free press and democracy. After all, the victims are not IPOB members but ordinary newspaper vendors and innocent journalists.

The ultimate goal of the Fulani controlled federal government of Nigeria is to intimidate journalists into submission so they will be too afraid to report the extra-judicial killings and other crimes against humanity perpetrated by the security agents against Biafrans. We know their game plan: this is only a prelude so that when eventually they begin their proposed jihad in the Eastern region, no journalists and newspaper vendor will be courageous enough to report or circulate the story.

But they must not be allowed to succeed or get away with this tyranny. The UN, US, EU, UK and lovers of democracy all over the world should ask Nigeria Government why it’s clamping down on free press.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB