Israel and Hamas continued aerial bombardments into Tuesday morning as over a week of fighting showed no sign of ending despite international calls for a ceasefire, per Reuters.

Why it matters: The worst violence in the region since 2014 has resulted in the deaths of 212 people in Gaza, ruled by Hamas, and 10 in Israel. 61 Palestinian children and two Israeli children are among those killed since the aerial exchanges began on May 10, Reuters notes.

People look at the site of a rocket strike from the Gaza Strip on May 17, 2021 in Ashdod, Israel. Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images

A Palestinian child, who was injured in Israel’s attacks on Gaza, at Rafah border crossing ahead of being treated at Arish Hospital in Arish, Egypt on May 17. Egyptian authorities have been sending ambulances to the area since last Saturday, per Reuters. Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system is launched to intercept a rocket from the Gaza Strip, above Ashdod, on May 17. Photo: Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images

A ball of fire and a plume of smoke rise above buildings in Gaza City as Israeli forces shell the Palestinian enclave, early on May 17. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip, early on May 17. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

A wounded Palestinians girl is evacuated from the rubble of a destroyed building in Gaza City’s Rimal residential district on May 16, following Israeli airstrikes. Photo: Mahmud Hams/AFP via Getty Images

A building damaged by Hamas rockets in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel, May 16. Photo: Gideon Markowicz/AFP via Getty Images

Smoke billows from a fire following Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets in Gaza on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli Iron Dome missile defense system (L) intercepts rockets (R) fired by Hamas from Gaza toward Israel early on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinian doctors rush to treat a wounded girl who arrived with her family at Al-Shifa Hospital after intensive bombardments in Gaza City on May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

Members of Israel’s security and emergency services transport an injured woman from a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan on May 15. Photo: Oren Ziv/AFP via Getty Images

Palestinians carry one of survivors from under the rubble of a building, after it was struck by Israeli strikes, in Gaza, May 16. Photo: Mohammed Abed/AFP via Getty Images

A member of the Israeli emergency services works on a site hit by a rocket in Ramat Gan, following the launching of rockets from Gaza. Photo: Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images