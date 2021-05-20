Advertisement

•Asks Military Personnel To Vacate Alaigbo

The Ohanaeze Youth Council(OYC), the apex youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has urged the federal government of Nigeria to jettison the use of brutal force in quelling agitations of IPOB and other Pro-Biafran activists seeking for an independent state.

OYC National President, Comrade Igboayaka O. Igboayaka made the appeal while speaking with journalists in Enugu on Thursday, May 20, 2021, after a tactical committee meeting of the Council scheduled to look into the confrontation of Nigerian security agents with IPOB and other pro-Biafra agitators.

The Council stressed that no amount of intimidation and killings by security agents, can subdue the passion and courage of Igbo youths in their quest for Biafra restoration.

The Council noted that the presence of the military in Owerri has worsened the security situation in Imo state and turning themselves as enemy of the masses as countless innocent Igbo youths are being killed, “we therefore, resolved that the military should vacate Alaigbo while we engage in community-based solution, town hall meetings to look into workable means to sensitize our people on the increase of crimes in our land.”

“The abduction of IPOB members in homes and shops must cease immediately before Nigeria is thrown into a state of chaos and anarchy. As we have confirmed even the revelation of Gov. Emmanuel Udom of Akwa Ibom State who noted that after they caught fake military jihadists, an order came from FG for their immediate release which shows that some of the fake military men of Fulani jihadists are present in Igboland, especially in Imo State, abducting Igbo youths and taking them to an unknown destination. It is necessary that Nigeria military should vacate Alaigbo. We, therefore, urge DSS Imo State Command to advice FG not to create more tension and escalate the problem of insecurity.

“The governors of Igbo extraction, former governors, senators, House of Rep members, other notable Igbo politicians must rise up now through media, political engagement and meetings and condemn this state crimes. If they fail within 7 days to publicly condemn these brutal killings and arrest against Igbo youths, we will count such politician as a traitor and conspirator in the killing of innocent Igbo youths.

“As one of the means to maintain peace in Nigeria, the Council demand for the release of all pro-Biafra activists in police cells and correctional centers across Nigeria, and granting rapid completion of amnesty program for Eastern Security Network (ESN) the way such was given to repentant Bandits and Boko Haram insurgents,” the Council stated.

Igboayaka advised the Federal government to apply every diplomatic, peaceful approach and dialogue in the issue of Biafra agitation.

“The pressure and force that was mounted on Biafrans by Gen. Yakubu Gowon-led federal government in 1967 couldn’t subdue the Igbos to drop their agitation for Biafra, therefore any government in Nigeria thinking that arresting, imprisoning and killing Igbo youths will end the quest for Biafra should go back to the history of 1967-70 during which the Igbos advanced, pushed Nigeria beyond Middle Belt within few months before Germany, Russia and Britain came to their rescue.

“The Nigerian government and British conspirators should bear in mind that the little technology Biafran youths invented within a short period has multiplied in hundred folds internally. Igbo youths in 1967-70 is not the same with the new generation of youths. Therefore, such mistake of 1967-70 should be avoided by any reasonable government in Nigeria,” Igboayaka warned.

He recounted that “It is on record that Ndigbo have suffered rejection in the Nigerian political project, intimidation, persecution, injustice, marginalization and more excruciating, the killings in countless litany of crises were Igbos paid with their blood especially from 1966 till date.”

“The Ohanaeze Youth Council will continue to play a mediating role, and peace advocate, but anymore killing and arrest of pro-Biafra members will lead OYC to announce that every male child of Igbo extraction should join pro- Biafra groups and see how British government will order their Fulani puppet government of Nigeria to kill all Igbo youths.

“We also advice all pro-Biafra groups such as IPOB, MASSOB, Eastern People’s Congress(EPC), MOBIN, Lower Niger Congress(LNC), Zoinists, Biafra National Council(BNC), Biafra Nation League(BNL), Biafra Independent Movement (BIM) to maintain peaceful approach in their noble quest for Biafra.