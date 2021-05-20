Advertisement

By Okey maduforo Awka

The contest over who becomes the gubernatoral candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance APGA in the November 6th election is currently being jolted by an alleged N2 billion bribe offered to some members of the party to throw up the member representing Ihiala Federal Constituency Mr Ifeanyi Momah as the candidate of the party.

Reports currently trending on social media has it that the party is making a u- turn to drop Prof Charles Soludo and replace him with Momah and that by the end of this week it would have been perfected.

Advertisement

When contacted Ifeanyi Momah has not declared to contest in the election and according to one of his aides he has not mentioned it to us and we should be the first to know.

But the shadowing organization in support of Soludo known as the United Anambra Youth Assembly U- AYA and the United Anambra Women Assembly U-AWA has described the report as the hand work of fifth columnist who were allegedly paid the sum of N 2 Billion to unsettle the party to the advantage of the of the opposition party.

According to a release signed by the National Vice President of the two organizations Chief Ogochukwu Egolum the groups stated that the party believes in the Democratic process of nominating it’s candidate

That our party is yet to make public the guidelines and time table for the conduct of its primary election; hence cannot impose a candidate on itself.

That some faceless elements in the opposition parties have approached some people in our party with an offer of N2billion to unsettle the party with internal crisis.

That Prof Charles Soludo is given to a free, fair and credible primary election to nominate the candidate of our party.

That members of the public and our dear party should discountenance such stories coming from undemocratic fifth columnists whose stock in trade is to unleash anarchy on the party.

That Prof Charles Soludo remains the best candidate for the task of taking Anambra State to the next level.