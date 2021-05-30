Advertisement

As part of the celebration to mark his consecutive Six years in office, governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state gave an account of his stewardship on sector by sector approach. Assuring that his administration would continue with the feats he started from his first day in office, 29th May, 2015.

The time could not permit for all the ministries to showcase what was achieved in their various places, which also necessitated limiting the presentation to be from only 5 ministries in the state.

The event took place at Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, Saturday, in the presence of the Speaker Kano State House of Assembly with members of the State Assembly, members of the National Assembly, Emirs, party leaders and elders, local government chairmen, students bodies, among others.

Commissioners who made presentations about the feats achieved in their ministries were those of education, health, local governments and chieftaincy affairs, works and infrastructure development and environment.

After their presentations the governor cap it all by giving out, what he called an executive summary of his administration’s achievements, saying “Mine is just to give a summary of the summaries you have just received from our ministries.”

“In the education sector, what we understood is the role political will and commitment could play. We therefore put them in the forefront. For example even before our free and compulsory education for primary and secondary schools, our administration has been up and doing in giving out our counterpart funding to Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) from 2015 to date.

We give out N1.5 Billion yearly as part of our contribution to UBEC and federal government gives the other half of N1.5 Billion, making N3 Billion annually. All upkeeps for our schools are paid without any delay. So that our free and compulsory education policy can succeed very well,” he encouraged.

The establishment of Education Trust Fund also, the governor disclosed, was also brought to limelight to help in improving the sector with all seriousness.

“Under this Trust Fund 5 percent deduced from our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), 1 percent is also put to the basket from local government allocation and 2 percent from all contracts awarded,” he said.

For Almajiri schools integration into the system of free and compulsory education policy, the state government, according to the governor established 3 mega Almajiri schools.

In the health sector, he said his administration created Contributory Health Scheme, Health Trust Fund, upgraded hospitals in the headquarters of the 4 Emirates general hospitals with 400-bedded facilities each.

Adding that, “Apart from the foregoing feats achieved, we are establishing an Ultra-Modern Cancer Treatment Centre which is billed to be completed by December this year. We successfully fought the pandemic of COVID-19.

But that does not mean we will relent in our efforts. We have so far recruited over 1,000 COVID-19 Marshals to help our people comply with COVID-19 protocols.”

“In our local governments, this administration gives much priority to state/local governments joint projects. We empowered hundreds of thousands of youth from all the 44 local governments,” he added.

Governor Ganduje hails how peaceful the state becomes since from his first year in office, explaining that, “Kano is one of the most peaceful state in the country. We will do our best to maintain the peaceful atmosphere in the state. We are at this juncture, thanking all our security agencies for the good job in this sector.”

“I will not forget our workers in the state. Without them many things could not have been achieved. We are very grateful with our workers. We also believe that, when there is any issue between us, we believe that dialogue and clear understanding of issues are options for peaceful working relationship between us. We pay our monthly salary without any delay,” he disclosed.

In his remarks the Speaker of the State Assembly, Right Honourable Hamisu Ibrahim Chidari, said in the last 6 years of the administration the House “…we approved more than 100 resolutions for the period under review and we have passed more than 60 Bills into Laws.”

He listed, among others “Kano State Investment Promotion Agency Law, 2015 (1436 AH), Kano State Contributory Health Care Management Law, 2016 (1437 AH), Kano State Health Trust Fund Law, 2017 (1438 AH), Kano State Ultra-Modern Hospital, 2018 (1439 AH), and Kano State Emir’s (Appointment and Deposition) (Amendment) Law 2019 (1440 AH).”