His Excellency the Executive Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed Kauran Bauchi today hosted orphans on a special lunch to commemorate the second anniversary of his administration.

Addressing the children and other invited guests at Ramat House Bauchi, Governor Bala said hosting the orphans was to enable them to have a sense of belonging.

He said his administration will continue to support the BASOVCA to enable the agency to improve its operation for the benefit of orphans and vulnerable children in the State.

The Governor then called for government at all levels as well as stakeholders to continue to work together for the welfare and well-being of orphans in the society.

Governor Bala used the medium to appreciated people of Bauchi State for giving him the opportunity and pledged to reciprocate the gesture by fulfilling his campaign promises.

Other speakers at the occasion were the Chief of Staff, Government House Bauchi, Dr Ladan Salihu, Commissioner of Women Affairs, Hajara Gidado and Chairperson of BASOVCA, Hassana Arkila all thanked Governor Bala for hosting the orphans which indicated his passion and commitment towards their welfare.