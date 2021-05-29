Advertisement

- Promises to strengthen harmony between University, host communities

Calls for review of curriculum to prioritize technical education

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state commended the peace and tranquility existing in Bayero University, Kano and described the atmosphere as being one of the most peaceful in the country.

He made the commendation when receiving the Presidential Visitation Panel for Bayero University, Kano, that paid him a courtesy visit at his office, Professor Femi Otubanjo, Chairman of the Panel led other members to the governor.

While assuring that, such Panels are very important aspect in university administration, adding that, “Without any fear of contradiction Prof and members of your entourage, Bayero University, Kano, is one of the most peaceful universities in the country. There is no doubt about this.”

“Sometime I was attending a programme when I saw Four former Vice Chancellors attending the programme, with the current Vice Chancellor. I was highly delighted to witness that. There, I saw peace and tranquility working in BUK,” he encouraged.

That, according to the governor shows that “They have very good process of succession. Unlike in other places where you see that, peace eludes paat and existing administrations in universities.

But in BUK the situation is different. Both former and existing leadership are in constant touch and appreciative relationship.”

Governor Ganduje calls for revisiting of university curriculum to give priority to technical education, explaining that, “The number of unemployed graduates is always increasing. Our emphasis should please shift to technical education.”

Adding that, “Education is not only about gaining employment, but rather to increase the level of one’s power of reasoning.”

As he urged for the inclusion of technical education he also promised to intervene and make sure that, the existing cordial relationship between university and host communities was stronger.

Specifying that, “With regards the issue of allocating land to those villagers around the university, I will definitely look into that with the view to finding amicable solution. Even for the sake of improving security around the university something concrete and effective will be done.”

He concluded with an urge that the Panel, “…though may not be within your area of assignment,” he continued “…should please look into why strikes do not take place in foreign universities, unlike in the Nigerian universities.”

In his brief remarks, Prof Otubanjo, disclosed that, they were at the Governor’s office to pay him a courtesy call, as one of the critical stakeholders.

“Your Excellency we are seeking your contribution to kindly intervene as some villagers surrounding the university, are up for the encroachment of university land.

We please urge that they should be relocated to other lands on new Ring Road or any other area you deem fit Sir. So also in the area of the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy. Sir this is where you come in very well,” he pleaded.