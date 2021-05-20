Advertisement

The growing divide within Nigeria under the current leadership of the All Progressive Congress [APC] party led by the president of the federal republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari appears worsening without apparent solution in sight. This is as a document obtained by 247ureports.com indicates the Ondo State government under the administration of Governor Akeredolu has moved the goal post beyond what most secessionist agitators had ever reached.

The document – which is marked confidential and signed by the Permanent Secretary of Ondo State Teaching Service Commission, Tolu Adeyemi and dated May 6, 2021 – was addressed to three entities – The Tutors-General, All TESCOM Zonal Directors, and All Principals of Public Secondary Schools – mandated that “the singing of the Oduduwa Anthem has become mandatory at all functions in all public secondary schools in the State“.

The letter also added that the Akeredolu administration has adopted Oduduwa Anthem as part of the civic responsibility of all residents in the State.

See copy of letter below:

Advertisement

The latest action by the Ondo Governor comes on the heels of Governor Ortom of Benue State’s action on teaching the history of the local people in schools inside Benue State.

These actions appear to indicate a shift in the onward emancipation of the peoples living in Nigeria.

Stay tuned