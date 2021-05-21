Advertisement

Fortune has smiled on a young Nigerian student, Jennifer Efemonghe as she has been awarded scholarship by the DAD Foundation funded by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare.

After the captivating BBC interview with Efemonghe showcasing how she carries cement at sites to be able to meet her needs, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development had requested the public and BBC to avail him the contact details of the 20 year old with the intent to offer her a lifeline to support her education.

Following the establishment of contact with her, the Minister has decided to grant a Full scholarship to the young banking and finance student under the DAD Foundation set up in memorial of his late father.

Advertisement

Jennifer who hails from Edo State is currently a 200 level student at University of Benin (UNIBEN).

Prior to the Minister’s lifeline, Jennifer worked to raise money for her education and upkeep by carrying cement at construction sites.

Moved by her hardwork and zeal to earn education and a decent living, the Minister has committed to paying both her tuition and accommodation bills till she completes her University education in 3 years time.

He appealed to the 20 year old to be a good role model and worthy representative of the youth by achieving academic excellence.

The Minister admonished her not to return to the menial cement carrying job, but rather to concentrate on her studies to emerge with oustanding results.