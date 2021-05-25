Advertisement



accuses chieftaincy affairs ministry of compromise, hobnobbing with opponents

By CHUKS EKE

Bloodbath appeared to be looming at Isiagu community in Awka South Local Government Area of Anambra state, following the alleged delay in the issuance of a chieftaincy certificate and staff of office to the traditional ruler-elect of the community, Igwe Gilbert Okoye since 2012 when he was selected by the community, crowned and presented to the local government council for onward transmission to the appropriate state government authorities, for certification.

The Igweship throne of the community fondly called Isiagu Ancient Kingdom had remained vacant since 2008 when their former traditional ruler, the late Igwe J.eremiah Okeke joined his ancestors and his last Ofala cultural festival was performed barely a year after his demise till 2012 when the community, in collaboration with their regent, High Chief Herbert Okafor unianimously selected Okoye on merit to take over the mantle of leadership as the next monarch of the town.

But to his greatest chagrin, while he was still waiting for his certificate of recognition from the state government, some one else going by the name Igwe Austin Nwankwo started parading himself as the Igwe of Isiagu, a situation which could trigger off civil strife in the area, any moment from now.

Efforts to get in touch with Igwe Nwankwo to comment on the matter proved abortive but in his own reaction, shortly after presiding over the just concluded four-day annual Igu Aro cultural festival, Okoye recalled that he was selected by the entire community led by the regent, Okafor, crowned and presented to Awka South Local Government authorities for a recommendation to the then Governor Peter Obi.

He further disclosed that after a recommendation report was written by the local government authorities and forwarded to the state Ministry of Local Government, Town Union and Chieftaincy Matters, he was invited by the ministry authorities and asked to bring N3 million to enable them recommend him to the Governor for certification.

He said when he pleaded with the ministry authorities to consider him on merit and not on monetary terms, they took offence and asked him to go and he left, waiting for a day he would be invited for his certificate presentation only for him to start hearing that one Augustine Nwankwo has started parading himself as the traditional ruler of Isiagu ancient kingdom, claiming that he has government certificate.

He stated that till date he did not know whether Nwankwo was given Igweship certificate by the government or not and how he got it but that he is pleading with Governor Obiano to respect the choice of the generality of the entire Isiagu Ancient Kingdom and issue him with the certificate to enable him ascend the royal throne for which he had been selected and crowned and perform his functions as the monarch.

He said he has been holding the angry youths in the area from revolting against the injustice being meted out to him in terms of delaying his certificate presentation and worst still seeing a different person who was not even in the selection picture parading himself as Igwe and boasting that he has the government certificate.

He also expressed concern that this kind of squabble could affect the chances of the ruling All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA in the state in the November 6 governorship election in the state, adding that himself, as a founding member of APGA would not like the party to lose the grip of governance in the state as a result of imposition of wrong persons as traditional rulers and Presidents-General of some communities in the state, as complaints are already on going to that effect.