Operatives of the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, have arrested six suspected illegal oil bunkerers.

They were arrested on Saturday, May 2, 2021 at Orije Amadi, Old Government Reservation Area ( G.R.A), Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects: Ggadagri Igho; Taiwo Adepoju; Saviour Ukpong; Evans Dike, Nsikak Magnus and Daniel Uebari were arrested based on verified intelligence and discreet surveillance by the EFCC.

They were arrested alongside one Tanker with registration number XR 690 PHC, loaded with suspected illegally refined product. Other items recovered from them are: a Toyota Camry car, eight drums, five jerry cans and 65 sacks of products suspected to be illegally refined petroleum product and a pumping machine and hose.

The suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.