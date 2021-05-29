Advertisement

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates all is not well with the security apparatus in Nigeria. This is as the dreaded group of Bandits launched a surprise attack at the military headquarters in Jaji, Kaduna State early Saturday morning.

The attack was reported to have resulted in deaths. The numbers of soldiers gundown are not readily available. Our source inducates that the said bandits scaled tbe fenced premises of the military base.

The attack at the military station came attack brazen kidnap incident that took place on Friday along Kaduna Abuja expressway in broad daylight. The bandits were said to have engaged in kidnappings along the road and had successfully abducted dozens of persons along the road.

See photographs of the attack on motorists..

