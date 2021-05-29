Advertisement

*Says, Kanu inflicting pains on Biafrans

One of the pro-Biafra groups, Biafra Regional Emancipation Movement has hit out at the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, accusing them of inflicting serious pains on the Biafran people it was claiming to protect.

The group, which frowned at the IPOB’s approach and consistent threats to the people of Biafra, said what is happening now is no longer freedom struggle but terror and anarchy that had led to several deaths.

In a statement issued by the coordinator of the group, Comrade Chile Nwoko on Saturday, the group operating under the Biafra Shadow Government, frowned at the method where “Biafrans are ordered with threat to comply with the sit-at-home directives from groups.

“The Biafra Shadow Government, having looked at the whole scenario concludes that what is happening is no more freedom struggle but an early stage of terror.

“We state that no one nor group/groups should worsen the economic situation of Biafrans.

“The aim for the liberation struggle is to free Biafrans from the sufferings in Nigeria and, therefore, we do not see the benefit of putting the people under undue fear and stress”.

Nwoko, who further stated that his pro-Biafran group recognizes every May as Biafra History Month, however emphasized that nobody should be forced to join the activities as the struggle is a voluntary work.

While questioning the rationale behind IPOB’s directive to all to obey their sit -at-home programme, the group called on the people of Southeast not to live in panic, but to go about their lawful normal businesses.

“We acknowledged the right of every pro-Biafra group to carry out their activities that aim towards the restoration of Biafra’s sovereignty.

“However, the method where Biafrans are ordered with threat to comply with directives from groups is what we cannot allow to happen”, Nwoko said.

While recognizing the sanctity of the life of every Igboman, including that of IPOB members, Nwoko therefore advised that every effort should be made to minimize the unwarranted death of the people of the region, while calling on elders in the land to speak out before things get out of hand.

The group called on the governors of Southeast states to be firm in their duties of protecting the lives of the citizens entrusted into their care.