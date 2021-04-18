Advertisement

S.J Sambo, Bauchi

The Tiv Community in Bauchi state unanimously endorse the decision of Governor Bala Mohammed to repatriate commercial sex workers from their various states, marry off indigenes as a wise decision and non-negotiable.

In a press statement issued and signed by the President of the group, Citizen John Akevi, the group has welcome the decision of His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed describing it as “a wise one”.

According to Akevi, “few days ago his Benue state counterparts Governor Samuel Ortom of instructed Nigerian Police in the state to start deportation of all commercial sex workers in Makurdi metropolis to their various council ward headquarters starting from April 26th, 2021 for security reasons.

Mr. Akevi said, most of the commercial sex workers are harbouring criminals and their activities has no economic value rather it constitutes nuisance and security treat to the society.

“For the Tiv Community in Bauchi State that cuts across the Tiv -speaking peoples of Benue, Taraba, Nasarawa, Plateau and Cross Rivers states, the decision to repatriate all commercial sex workers is a moment of truth. This is the finest hour to demonstrate Tiv solidarity with the government and people of Bauchi State.

Speaking glowingly about the achievements of Governor Bala Mohammed, Citizen John Akevi noted that “Bala Mohammed’s development strides since he assumed office have been tremendous. He has made development get to the grassroots.

“We the Tiv Community in Bauchi State are happy with the leadership style of Governor Bala Mohammed. He has continued to lubricate and maintained the state apparatuses, especially, the public service by ensuring the prompt payment of salaries and pensions. The maintenance of peace and security in the state has ensured that Bauchi State continues to be ranked as the safest state in the North East geo-political zone.

Mr. Akevi also commend the effort of Hisbah in the state under the able leadership of Aminu Balarabe Isah the Permanent Commissioner of the Commission in charge of ‘Hisbah’ (Islamic police)