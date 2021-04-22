Advertisement

The Nigerian Customs Service has generated N7, 658, 138, 659.00 as customs duty and other charges in the first quarter of 2021, in Kano/Jigawa Customs Command.

The Kano/Jigawa Customs Area Controller, Mr Suleiman Pai Umar, announced this on Thursday at a media briefing on the activities of the Command between January and March this year.

Umar said the figure represents 100 per cent increment in duty collection when compared to the first quarter of 2020, which stood at N3, 898, 607, 037.00.

According to him, “The difference recorded was made possible because of robust stakeholders’ engagement, officers resolute in discharging their duties and an increased level of compliance in the trader’s zone.’’

Umar also stated that the Command made seizures of various contraband goods with duty paid value of N38, 564, 000.00, within the period under review.

‘’The eagle-eyed operatives of the Command succeeded, within the period under review, in botching the illicit attempts of smugglers to ferry into the country various contraband goods, said Umar.

“The Command made a total of 26 seizures which includes: foreign rice, second-hand clothing, spaghetti, milk, foreign soap and used tyres.”

The Area Controller listed the seized items to include 716 bags of 50kg foreign rice valued at N20, 764,000; 162 cartons of spaghetti valued at N14, 620, 000; 85 cartons of Macaroni valued at N850, 000; 90 bales of second-hand items of clothing valued at N38, 100,000; two cartons of milk valued at N30, 000; 240 cartons of soap valued N4, 080, 000; and 520 pieces of used tyres valued at N3, 120, 000.

‘’It is very unfortunate and disturbing that the wide awareness on the dire consequences of smuggling activities on economic growth and development, some citizens still perpetuate this criminal act for their selfish interest.”

He, however, assured that “the Nigeria Customs service’s zero tolerance for smuggling is non-negotiable and the Service will do everything in its capacity to fight it.

“Overtime, the Kano/Jigawa Area Command has been tackling the incessant activities of smugglers within our territories/borders, an activity which has been affecting the Nation’s economy and a major contributor to our current insecurity.

“We will not relent in intensifying our efforts to curb this menace.”