Magistrate orders man to sweep court premises for cheating

A Magistrate on Wednesday ordered a 25-year-old man, Adamu Sabiu, to sweep the court premises for seven days for cheating.

Chief Magistrate, Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti, convicted Sabiu, who lives in  Dandago Quarters Kano, of two counts of cheating, contrary to section 322 of the Penal Code.

Sa’ad-Datti also cautioned Sabiu against committing crimes and to be of good behaviour.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Asma’u Ado, told the court that the complainant, Bashir Suleiman, who resides in Kwanar Jaba Quarters Kano, reported the matter at the State Criminal Investigation Department(SCID) on March 9.

Ado said on March 1, at about 10 a.m. the defendant begged the complainant to give him his Infinix S5 cell phone worth N55,000 to enable him call his relatives.

The defendant, he said, ran away with the said  cell phone.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge.

