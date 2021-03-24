The Eritrea Ministry of Education announced, on Tuesday, it will resume educational classes in April.
Classes have been suspended for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement, the ministry said that educational institutions ranging from kindergarten level to high schools will reopen on April 1.
“Easing of restrictions is prompted by the imperative to ensure academic continuity and will be undertaken under robust preventive measures,’’ said the statement.
Eritrea has so far recorded 3,118 COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 related deaths.
The country confirmed its first case of COVID-19 on March 21, 2020.