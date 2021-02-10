Advertisement

The Senate has received a request from President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm the immediate former Chief of Defence Staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin as non/career Ambassador-Designate.

Also to be confirmed are the former Service Chiefs – Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe; former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

The President in the letter requesting the confirmation of appointment of the former CDS and Service Chiefs also sought the confirmation of Air Vice Marshal Muhammad S. Usman (Rtd) as a non-career Ambassador-Designate.

Advertisement

The request was contained in a letter dated 4th February, 2021, and read during plenary by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, immediately after the adoption of the Votes and Proceedings.

According to President Buhari, the appointment was duly carried out in accordance to section 171(1),(2)(c) & sub-section (4) of 1999 constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended.

The former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) and Service Chiefs, had on 26th January, 2021, tendered their resignation from the service of the military to President Muhammadu Buhari.

The President, following receipt and approval of their resignation, appointed a new CDS and Service Chiefs to replace them.

The newly appointed CDS and Service Chiefs are: Major-General Leo Irabor, Chief of Defence Staff; Major-General I. Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral AZ Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff.