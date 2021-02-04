Advertisement

A correspondent with The PUNCH Newspaper, Okechukwu Nnodim has been reported kidnapped by gunmen at his residence in Abuja.

Sources close to Nnodim’s family who confirmed the incident on Thursday, say thehe four-man gang gained access to his residence by scaling his fence after firing several gunshots in the air.

Nnodim had just rounded up a prayer devotion with his family and was about retiring for the day when the assailants broke into the house through the window.

After gaining access to his house, the gunmen demanded money before he was whisked away.

He was reportedly taken away with his neighbour’s child at his house in Kubwa, a suburb in the Federal Capital Territory at about 11 pm on Wednesday.

Nnodim covers the business beat for The PUNCH in the FCT.