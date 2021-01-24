Advertisement

A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), youths in the South-West,

PDP Youths Congress (PDPYC), has said anyone begging former governor

of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to return to the party does not

want progress in the party, declaring that “PDP does not need a

traitor like him (Gbenga Daniel).”

In its reaction to call by a delegation, led by the Oyo State

Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, that Gbenga Daniel should return to the

PDP and lead the party in Ogun State, the PDPYC said it was funny

that desperation for new allies, having lost control of the party in

the South-West is leading Governor Makinde to run to people like

Daniel, who betrayed the PDP immediately after the last year

presidential election.

According to its Convener, Comrade Oluwole Durojaiye, youths in the

South-West PDP will not sit back and allow Governor Makinde to bring

ants infested woods into the party just because he wants new political

allies who will be ready to lick his anus.

It is on record that despite being the Director General of the Atiku

presidential campaign, Gbenga Daniel did not even wait for official

reaction to the election results by the PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar

before dumping the party.

The question is, would Otunba Gbenga Daniel have dumped the PDP as he

did in 2019 if Atiku had won the presidential election?

The youths, who told Governor Makinde to thread cautiously in his

quest to sustain his rebellion against established positions of the

PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council

(NEC), reminded him that PDP crises in Ogun State and by extension the

South-West started under Gbenga Daniel in 2011.

As far as we are concerned, Gbenga Daniel acted like a mole during

the election and it was actions of traitors like him that cost PDP

that election.

Most importantly, as at today, all his right hand men are in APC.

Many of them are even appointees of the APC government in the State.

Presently, his hotel in Abeokuta is where APC activities do hold and

he was still in a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun few days ago.

Therefore, instead of Governor Makinde going on his knees to beg

Gbenga Daniel, who is neck deep in APC to come and lead PDP in Ogun

State, he should rather go and beg Governor Dapo Abiodun or Senator

Ibikunle Amosun to come and lead PDP.

Also, Governor Makinde should go a step further by going to beg

President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf or Senator Bola Tinubu’s son,

Seyi, to come to the PDP and lead the party at the national level so

that it will be clearer that the party is now completely sold to the

APC.