A group of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), youths in the South-West,
PDP Youths Congress (PDPYC), has said anyone begging former governor
of Ogun State, Otunba Gbenga Daniel to return to the party does not
want progress in the party, declaring that “PDP does not need a
traitor like him (Gbenga Daniel).”
In its reaction to call by a delegation, led by the Oyo State
Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, that Gbenga Daniel should return to the
PDP and lead the party in Ogun State, the PDPYC said it was funny
that desperation for new allies, having lost control of the party in
the South-West is leading Governor Makinde to run to people like
Daniel, who betrayed the PDP immediately after the last year
presidential election.
According to its Convener, Comrade Oluwole Durojaiye, youths in the
South-West PDP will not sit back and allow Governor Makinde to bring
ants infested woods into the party just because he wants new political
allies who will be ready to lick his anus.
It is on record that despite being the Director General of the Atiku
presidential campaign, Gbenga Daniel did not even wait for official
reaction to the election results by the PDP and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar
before dumping the party.
The question is, would Otunba Gbenga Daniel have dumped the PDP as he
did in 2019 if Atiku had won the presidential election?
The youths, who told Governor Makinde to thread cautiously in his
quest to sustain his rebellion against established positions of the
PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Council
(NEC), reminded him that PDP crises in Ogun State and by extension the
South-West started under Gbenga Daniel in 2011.
As far as we are concerned, Gbenga Daniel acted like a mole during
the election and it was actions of traitors like him that cost PDP
that election.
Most importantly, as at today, all his right hand men are in APC.
Many of them are even appointees of the APC government in the State.
Presently, his hotel in Abeokuta is where APC activities do hold and
he was still in a meeting with Governor Dapo Abiodun few days ago.
Therefore, instead of Governor Makinde going on his knees to beg
Gbenga Daniel, who is neck deep in APC to come and lead PDP in Ogun
State, he should rather go and beg Governor Dapo Abiodun or Senator
Ibikunle Amosun to come and lead PDP.
Also, Governor Makinde should go a step further by going to beg
President Muhammadu Buhari’s son, Yusuf or Senator Bola Tinubu’s son,
Seyi, to come to the PDP and lead the party at the national level so
that it will be clearer that the party is now completely sold to the
APC.