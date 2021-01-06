Advertisement

* Accuse Rep Pat Asadu of sponsoring fake story against Senator

* Asadu still owing us N200,000 for six years

Ovoko Football Association in Igbo-Eze South Local Government Council of Enugu State has dispelled the report that former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, was chased away from venue of the grand finale of Ovoko football competition held in the community earlier in the week.

Advertisement

The association, which said Ekweremadu was instead accorded a hero’s welcome, accused their son and member of House of Representatives, Hon. Pat Asadu of sponsoring fake news against the senator.

The Association made these known in a statement issued by the Chairman of OFA, Nnaemeka Onaragu, and the Public Relations Officer, Onyebuchi Ugwu in Enugu on Wednesday.

“The Executive Committee and entire members of Ovoko Football Association (OFA) express displeasure over the attempts to politicise the 2020 edition of the Ovoko Annual Football League.

“We are also surprised at the sponsored fake news that former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, was chased or whisked away from the grand finale of the 2020 edition of Ovoko football competition. The report was mischievous, unfounded, and sponsored by enemies of progress, who tried to scuttle the event and initio, but without success. The Senator performed the official kick-off amid fanfare before proceeding to the venue of reception where our people turned out en masse, both young and old, to honour and appreciate him.

“Peddlers of the fake news are yet to provide any pictorial or video evidence to support their falsehood and we are disappointed. Even though the national daily has pulled down the offensive story, we are disappointed at their failure to investigate such a serious allegation before going to press with it” they stated.

The Association debunked Hon. Asadu’s allegation that it brought politics into the annual competition by inscribing Ekweremadu’s name on their jerseys, saying the lawmaker was first offered to sponsor the jersey, but turned it down our of stinginess.

According to the statement, “We are dismayed by the weighty allegation by Member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Hon. Pat Asadu, that OFA politicised the 2020 edition of the tournament by seeking and accepting sponsorship from Chief Ekweremadu, and by also inviting him to kick-off the grand finale.

“We are equally disappointed at Asadu’s allegation that we organised the grand finale despite a court injunction restraining us from doing so.

“There is no truth to these. The fact remains that we first approached Hon. Asadu to sponsor the front of the jersey for N500,000, but he bluntly refused, insisting that we had gotten enough money. We therefore reached out to Chief Celestine Okanya, who paid for it, but preferred that the name of his friend, Chief Ekweremadu, be written at the front of the jersey because he planned to invite him as the Chief Guest if honour to kick-off of the grand finale.

“Likewise, former Chairman of Igbo-Eze South LGA, Hon. Festus Ozioko, sponsored the back of the jersey, but preferred the Governor’s name to be written on it instead.

“So, where is the politics in having the name of a well-known sports enthusiast and promoter on our jersey as preferred by the sponsor, Chief Okanya, when he (Asadu) was the first to be offered the opportunity, but turned it down? As a matter of fact, Asadu is still owing us the sum of N200,000 he pledged when we conferred an award on him about six years ago.

“Furthermore, there is no court order directed at OFA to stop the tournament. We are a law-abiding organisation. But assuming, without conceding, that there was such order, why not charge us with contempt of court rather than send thugs led by his Personal Assistant, Eze Chinedu Ojemba, to dismantle our goalposts? Why resort to thuggery and intimidation of the community in a failed bid to stop our event?”

They, however thanks the youth and people of Ovoko for standing their ground and and Rev. Fr. Felix Ugwuozor for his presence and morale support to the football association and Ovoko youths.

“But we appreciate His Excellency, Chief Ike Ekweremadu more for for coming to Ovoko to successfully perform the official kick-off ceremony of the final grand finale.

“We are profoundly grateful to him for spending quality time with Ovoko people, for pledging the sum of N1 million support to OFA, for undertaking to replace the goalposts removed by paid miscreants and equally do water projects in our community.

“We remain grateful to him for his love for our youths and community and look forward to future partnership with him. We are solidly for the development of Ovoko, whether it is facilitated from Ovoko, Aninri or wherever. We cannot be intimidated”, they concluded.

OVOKO FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION DISAGREES WITH HON. PAT ASADU, DISPELS FAKE NEWS ON EKWEREMADU



The Executive Committee and entire members of Ovoko Football Association (OFA) express displeasure over the attempts to politicise the 2020 edition of the Ovoko Annual Football League.

We are also surprised at the sponsored fake news that former Deputy Senate President, Chief Ike Ekweremadu, was chased or whisked away from the grand finale of the 2020 edition of Ovoko football competition. The report was mischievous, unfounded, and sponsored by enemies of progress, who tried to scuttle the event and initio, but without success. The Senator performed the official kick-off amid fanfare before proceeding to the venue of reception where our people turned out en masse, both young and old, to honour and appreciate him.

Peddlers of the fake news are yet to provide any pictorial or video evidence to support their falsehood and we are disappointed. Even though the national daily has pulled down the offensive story, we are disappointed at their failure to investigate such a serious allegation before going to press with it.

Meanwhile, we are dismayed by the weighty allegation by Member representing Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency, Hon. Pat Asadu, that OFA politicised the 2020 edition of the tournament by seeking and accepting sponsorship from Chief Ekweremadu, and by also inviting him to kick-off the grand finale.

We are equally disappointed at Asadu’s allegation that we organised the grand finale despite a court injunction restraining us from doing so.

There is no truth to these. The fact remains that we first approached Hon. Asadu to sponsor the front of the jersey for N500,000, but he bluntly refused, insisting that we had gotten enough money. We therefore reached out to Chief Celestine Okanya, who paid for it, but preferred that the name of his friend, Chief Ekweremadu, be written at the front of the jersey because he planned to invite him as the Chief Guest if honour to kick-off of the grand finale.

Likewise, former Chairman of Igbo-Eze South LGA, Hon. Festus Ozioko, sponsored the back of the jersey, but preferred the Governor’s name to be written on it instead.

So, where is the politics in having the name of a well-known sports enthusiast and promoter on our jersey as preferred by the sponsor, Chief Okanya, when he (Asadu) was the first to be offered the opportunity, but turned it down? As a matter of fact, Asadu is still owing us the sum of N200,000 he pledged when we conferred an award on him about six years ago.

Furthermore, there is no court order directed at OFA to stop the tournament. We are a law-abiding organisation. But assuming, without conceding, that there was such order, why not charge us with contempt of court rather than send thugs led by his Personal Assistant, Eze Chinedu aka Ojemba, to dismantle our goalposts? Why resort to thuggery and intimidation of the community in a failed bid to stop our event?

We thank the youth and people of Ovoko for standing their ground and and Rev. Fr. Felix Ugwuozor for his presence and morale support.

But we appreciate His Excellency, Chief Ike Ekweremadu more for for coming to Ovoko to successfully perform the official kick-off ceremony of the final grand finale.

We are profoundly grateful to him for spending quality time with Ovoko people, for pledging the sum of N1 million support to OFA, for undertaking to replace the goalposts removed by paid miscreants and equally do water projects in our community.

We remain grateful to him for his love for our youths and community and look forward to future partnership with him. We are solidly for the development of Ovoko, whether it is facilitated from Ovoko, Aninri or wherever. We cannot be intimidated.



SIGNED:



Nnaemeka OnaraguChairman, OFA

Onyebuchi Ugwu PRO, OFA

Dated this 6th Day of January 2021