By Okey Maduforo Awka

Anambra state House of Assembly was yesterday shut down following the infection of COVID 19 pandemic by some lawmakers and staff of the Assembly.

Though it is not clear the number of lawmakers and staff that were infected by the pandemic but it was confirmed by the Speaker of the Assembly Hon Uchenna Okafor.

According to Okafor the lawmakers and staff are currently on contact tracing while they are now in isolation at the moment.

According to the Speaker of the Assembly who spoke with reporters in Awka;

” You know that we have just come out of the festive season and a lot of mixing up and down and you know that the second phase of the pandemic is more sever than what was obtainable last year.

“We carried out a check on the members of the Assembly and the staff and some were negative while many tasted positive and the relevant authorities have commenced contact tracing.

“The fumigation of the Assembly complex and offices have commenced and after fourteen days another fumigation would take place before the Assembly complex would be opened but for now the Assembly complex remans shut.

“We thank the governor Chief Willie Obiano for all his assistance so far and that goes to strengthen the synergy between the executive arm and the legislative arm of government’

He further announced that more checks would be conducted among other staff and members to find out how many that have contacted the virus.

Mean while activities at the government house Awka came down to its lowest ebb as staff working at the area are apprehensive of having contact with visitors and even colleagues working with them.