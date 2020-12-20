Advertisement

By Okey Maduforo Awka

Anambra state governor Chief Willie Obiano yesterday made a donation of N1 million to the families of the two Ebonyi state persons killed at Igbo Ukwu and Ekwulobia by the police last week.

It would be recalled that an Okada operator was shut at Igbo Ukwu town in Aguata local government area by a police man which led to the burning of four police stations in Ekwulobia, Igbo Ukwu, and Okoh respectively.

The second Ebonyi man was shut at Ekwulobia police station during the mass protest on that day.

Receiving the sum of N500, 000 00 each for the two families the president of Association Of Non Indigenes in Anambra state ANIAS Mr Chigozie Nweke described the gesture as an indication of the governor’s love for non indigenes adding that it has gone to show that the governor is indeed a true father of all irrespective of tribe geopolitical zone or religion.

Nweke further noted that the donations made by the governor have gone further to strengthen the relationship between the non Anambra people in Anambra state and it’s Indigenes.

Also speaking the Publicity Secretary of the organization Mr Okey maduforo posited that the governor’s gesture is prelude to more vibrant and result oriented relationship between the state government and the association adding that the non indigenes in the state is open to more fruitful relationship between it and government.