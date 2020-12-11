Advertisement

POSITION OF ASSOCIATION OF RETIRED PERMANENT SECRETARIES OF ANAMBRA STATE ON THE ISSUE OF REJECTION OF GOVERNMENT CHRISTMAS RICE GIFT BY PENSIONERS.

The Association of Retired Permanent Secretaries of Anambra State (ARPSAS) was initially embarrassed with the statement credited to the Chairman of the State Council of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) rejecting usual Government‘s Christmas rice gift but was assuaged by the denial of the press report by the NUP helmsman.

We want to seize the occasion to thank the present Governor of Anambra State for being consistently worker and pensioner- friendly through prompt payment of salaries and pensions, even during the COVID-19 lockdown. Our delegation to the last meeting of the National Association of States Retired Permanent Secretaries reported this fact to the acclamation of all, especially as many states branches reported negatively on the issue concerning their respective states .

ARPSAS believes in dialogue and has no doubt that the State Government will soon deal with the issue of pensions harmonization, and clear the backlog of gratuities.

DR. BARR A. I. NNALUE

CHAIRMAN

ASSOCIATION OF RETIRED PERMANENT SECRETARIES OF ANAMBRA STATE (ARPSAS)