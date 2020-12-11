Advertisement

AHEAD of the January 2021 elections of the new leadership of Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, a coalition of Igbo Organisations Worldwide have, announced it will hold a town hall meeting between the people and the Presidential aspirants on Sunday.

The Town Hall/Interactive Session according to a statement by the organisers, on Thursday, said it would hold virtually via Zoom.

The statement signed by Mr Austin Okeke and Mr Gideon Adikwuru, Coordinators of the Coalition, said the aspirants slated for the Sunday’s session are, Prof Chidi Osuagwu, Dr Joe Nwaorgu, Dr Chris Asoluka, Chief Goddy Uwazurike and Prof George Obiozor.

In January delegates across the seven Igbo speaking states of Nigeria namely, Abia, Anambra, Anioma in Delta, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo and Ikwerre in Rivers will democratocally elect new leaders for the Apex Igbo Organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

The Coalition noted that the challenges ocassioned by the Covid-19 pandemic necessitated the use of the virtual platform to hold such an all-important Session for Igbos across the world.

The statement partly read, “Zoom provides us an alternative to reach out to Igbos across the globe. With the online meeting, Ndigbo in the diaspora and in Nigeria will be able to connect to hear directly from these aspirants.

“The Igbo Nation has its principles built on democratic Republicanism; therefore, making it one of the oldest democracies in the world.

“The virtual meeting traverses the borders of Nigeria such that Igbos in China, UK, America, Ghana, South Africa or even Alaba Market can watch in real time.”

The last general election for President General, which saw Chief Nnia Nwodo emerge as the President General was held in 2017. This election scheduled for January 11, 2021 would see the election of a new President General who would serve the Igbo race for one 4 year term.