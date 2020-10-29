Advertisement

BY OKEY MADUFORO AWKA

Following allegations from government quarters that the end SARS protest which went violent and bloody was caused by non indigenes in Anambra state Association of Non Indigenes in Anambra state ANIAS have dismissed the blame contending that they are law abiding people and has no hand in the incidents.

This is coming as a joint tax force of all security operatives beef up security at Amawbia, Onitsha and Ekwulobia prisons for the fear of the buildings being attached by suspected hoodlums.

Anambra state government while alleging that the end SARS protest was hijacked by hoodlums blamed the incidents of arson on government and private property on the activities of non indigenes in the state during the protest.

Similarly the Anambra state Secretariat and government house security have also been beefed up for rapid response.

According to the release signed by the President Chief Nweke Chigozie Henry and the Director of Youth and Students Mobilization Comerade Godwin Otu and the Publicity Secretary Mr Okey Maduforo; the association said;

The attention of Association Of Non

Indigenes in Anambra state has been drawn to allegations that the perpetrators of arson and violet protests under the guise of end SARS are non Indigenes in Anambra state.

Much as we would not like to join issues with our willingly working Governor of Anambra state over this allegation it is important that we make the facts clear.

That the non Indigenes in Anambra state are peace loving people going about their lawful activities without posing any threat to the law of the land .

That through our businesses we have contributed to the Internally Generated Revenue of the state in no small way.

That the miscreants perpetrating this dastardly act cannot be said to be non Indigenes but hoodlums who capitalized on the end SARS protest to loot private and Public property.

We wish to use this medium to urge all non Indigenes in Anambra state not to allow themselves to be used by the hoodlums to create a breach of peace in Anambra state.

In similar vein, we call upon the non indegene living and doing business in Anambra to stand up to the occasion and own and protect Anambra, else miscreants will infiltrate the towns and cities and perpetrate mayhem, leaving suspicion and blame in their wake.

For everybody living and working in Anambra, Anambra is our own and we ought to protect it just like the indigenes would.

Consequently we wish to appeal to the Anambra state government to include three members of the Association Of Non Indigenes in Anambra in the list of members of the panel set up on the end SARS protest as it would go a long way in identifying the real arsonists who are being branded non Indigenes.

That the association as always would continue to make meaningful contributions to the socioeconomic development of Anambra state.the body said.