By CHUKS EKE

Anambra state Vigilante Supervisory Committee has pledged to partner with the police to ensure effective security of lives and properties in the state.

Chairman of the Committee, Onwa Ikechukwu Ayo Aduba, a retired Commissioner of Police who gave this indication when he led a high-powered delegation of Anambra State Vigilante Group, AVG on a courtesy visit to the Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG in-charge of Zone 13, Ukpo in Dunukofia Local Government Area of the state, Mr. Danmallam Muhammad, said although the state is relatively secured at the moment, efforts is still being geared towards retaining its status as the safest state in the country.

Flanked by Senior Zonal Supervisor of the AVG Supervisory Committee in-charge of Anambra Central Senatorial Zone, Chief Matthew Uyanna, a retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, ACP; his Anambra North counterpart, ACP Osegbue (retd.); Chairman of Anambra North Vigilante Group, Chief Chinenye Ihenko (a.k.a. Okpompi) and some patrons of AVG, including Chief Codwin Ubaka Okeke of the GUO Motors Limited and Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, the Ogilisi of Igbo land, Aduba maintained that the age-long collaboration between the police and AVG would continue from strength to strength.

According to Aduba who is also the Senior Special Assistant to Governor Willie Obiano on Vigilante Matters, “AVG which epitomizes grassroots security at its best, is neither an

alternative to the Police Force nor in competition with it, but rather a complementary body that will assist the Police to achieve its objectives”.

The Committee boss who disclosed that AVG was created through Anambra State Vigilante Law of 2014 and enjoyed full legal backing, however assured the AIG that AVG would always operate under the ambit of the law and supervision of Nigeria Police Force as had been the practice since he assumed office in August, 2014.

He therefore commended Governor Willie Obiano who he said his visionary leadership, untiring efforts and the sponsorship of all things security-wise was instrumental in setting Anambra State apart in terms of grassroots security in particular and State Security architecture in general as far as Nigeria is concerned.

Also in their brief remarks, the AVG patrons, Chief G. U. Okeke and Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka assured the A.I.G. of full support backing from not only AVG but the entire stakeholders in the state.

Responding, AIG Danmallam Muhammad expressed his heart-felt joy for the visit of AVG and

stated that he was not unaware of the high profile of Anambra State security-wise, even as he promised to not only keep the momentum going but to improve on it significantly.

According to the police chief, “we will not condone extortion, extra judicial killings or any negative actions that will tarnish the image of the Zonal Command”.

The AIG observed that the presence of high-ranking retired police officers within the management team of AVG was a reassurance to him that his collaboration with them would be a successful one.

Highlights of the visit were the exchange of gifts between the AIG and the AVG. While AVG presented their Handbook and traditional items to the AIG, the AIG in turn handed over a plaque commemorating AVG’s commendable role in grassroots security to Aduba.