The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Maiduguri zonal office, on Monday, September 14, 2020 re-arraigned Aisha Alkali Wakil, a.k.a “Mama Boko Haram” before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court, Maiduguri on three fresh separate offences of fraud to the tune of N97,400,000.00 (Ninety-Seven Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira) only0.

Each of the offences contained two -count charges, making a cumulative six-count charge before the court.

Tahiru Alhaji Saidu Daura and Prince Lawal Shoyode were re-arraigned with Wakil.

A count in the first offence read: “That you, Tahiru Saidu Daura, Aisha Alkali Wakil and Prince Lawal Shoyode, whilst being programme manager, chief executive officer and country director respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organisation), sometime in the year 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honorable court with intent to defraud, induced one Saleh Ahmed Said of Shuad General Enterprises Ltd to deliver to you 3,000 (Three Thousand) bags of beans worth N71,400,000 (Seventy-One Million, Four Hundred Thousand Naira only) , under the false pretence of executing a contract for the supply of same, which you made the said Saleh Ahmed Said to believe that you had the capacity to pay the entire contract sum upon execution, which you knew to be false and you thereby committed an offence, contrary to and punishable under Sections 1(1) (b) and 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud- Related Offences Act, 2006 respectively.”

A count in the second offence read: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Alhaji Saudi Daura, Prince Lawal Shoyode, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director, respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organization) and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometime in July, 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N11,000,000.00 (Eleven Million Naira only) from one Muhammed Ambare of Mohammed Ambare Ventures under the false pretence of executing a purported contract of supply, installation and servicing of two units of x-ray machine Model 1800, which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

A count in the third offence read: “That you, Aisha Alkali Wakil, Tahiru Alhaji Saudi Daura, Prince Lawal Shoyode, whilst being chief executive officer, programme manager and country director, respectively of Complete Care and Aid Foundation (a non-governmental organization) and Saidu Mukhtar (at large) sometime in November, 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court with intent to defraud, obtained the sum of N15,000,000.00 (Fifteen Million Naira only) , from one Hon. Bukar Kachalla of Hammiza Global Resources Limited under the false pretence of executing a purported contract of supply of three units of chemistry analyzer solar energy brand Model 1800 (UK Version), which you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1 (1) (b) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, 2006 and punishable under Section 1(3) of the same Act.”

They pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting prosecution counsels, Benjamin Manji and Khalid Sanusi to ask for a trial date and prayed that the defendants be remanded in the custody of Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).

Justice Kumaliya adjourned the matter till October 5, 6, 8, 9, 12 and 13, 2020 respectively for trial and ordered that the defendants be remanded in the custody of the NCS.