Advertisement

Rabiu Omaki

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation,Boss Mustapha has urged other States of the federation planning to hold elections to adopt the “Nasarawa example”of election in an era of Covid 19 Pandemic.

The federal Government hailed the Governor of Nasarawa State Engr.Abdullahi Sule for the recently concluded State Assembly bye- election representing Nasarawa central constituency held in Nasarawa State following the demise of the office ,Suleiman Musa who,it was leanrt died of COVID-19 pandemic.

Advertisement

The SGF, Boss Mustapha who praised the substantial compliance with the covid 19 protocol during the exercise in Nasarawa State advised other States to copy what he described as the “Nasarawa state model”.

The SGF spoke with correspondents after an interaction with the Nasarawa State Governor Engr. Abdullahi Sule Tuesday in Abuja.

Boss Mustapha described Engr. Sule’s leadership style in Nasarawa as innovative and full of ideas where promises are made and kept. He also commended the peace-building role of Governor Sule in resolving crises between neighbouring States of Benue and Taraba.

In his remarks, the Nasarawa State Governor, Engr. Abdullahi Sule thanked the Federal Government for its support to the State especially in its fight against insecurity and the Covid- 19 pandemic.