The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan zonal office, on Monday, August 17, 2020, arraigned Godwin Job (a.k.a Nifemi) before Justice Bayo Taiwo of the Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan.

The defendant was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on stealing. The charge is contrary to section 399 (9) of the Criminal Code Law Cap 38, Laws of Oyo State.

The petitioner alleged that, sometime in August, 2019, the defendant who was employed as a Barman and Hotel Attendant at his Hotel- Femfitt Hotels Limited, informed him that his car had a flat Tyre and offered to help him change the Tyre. He reportedly obliged him his car key to enable him do so.

The petitioner further alleged that his Barman, rather than change the faulty Tyre, absconded with the car key and stole three Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards he left in the car and withdrew a total sum of N1,079,290 (One Million, Seventy-Nine Thousand, Two Hundred and Ninety Naira only) from his bank accounts.

When the charges were read to the defendant, he pleaded not guilty.

In view of the plea of the defendant, prosecution counsel, Lanre Abdulrasheed asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant accordingly. Defence counsel, Elume Francis Informed the court that he did no not have a formal application for bail and prayed for a short date to enable him file the application. He also prayed the court to remand the defendant in the EFCC’s custody.

Justice Taiwo, after listening to the submission of both counsels, adjourned the case to August 20, 2020 for trial and ordered that the defendant be remanded in the EFCC’s custody.