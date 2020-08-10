Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says that it is a sad commentary for

President Muhammadu Buhari, who won election on a free ballot in 2015 to

contemplate or bemoan how he could have used security agencies to

undermine the integrity of the electoral process in our country.

Nigerians are aware that in the 2019 presidential election, such

despotic and oppressive tactics were deployed to circumvent the

electoral process and the wishes of Nigerians.

As a party, the PDP hopes this is not a foreplay of what the APC and

Buhari Presidency is planning to exert in the Edo and Ondo governorship

elections scheduled for September and October 2020 respectively.

Nigerians witnessed the overrunning of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Bayelsa and

Kano states by the APC using compromised security officials and thugs.

In Kogi State, a police helicopter was used to disperse the electorate,

who were on the queue to perform their civic duties on Election Day.

Mrs. Salome Abuh, a frontline woman leader of the PDP, was burnt to

death by members of the APC in the Kogi State election. Till date, no

member of Mr. President’s party has been interrogated or arraigned for

that murder.

Contrary to Mr. President’s expressed concerns, Nigerians have never

witnessed the level of electoral impunity seen under his administration.

Nigeria is standing before the global community on Edo and Ondo

governorship elections and the President must advise his party to allow

INEC to carry out its responsibilities without interferences.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary