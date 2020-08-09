From Ahmad SAKA, Bauchi

The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) has threatened to boycott the forthcoming Bauchi State 20 local governments elections slated for 17th October 2020 in the state.

Caretaker chairman of the party in the state Alhaji Yusuf Musa Gumli stated this today Sunday in Bauchi while speaking with newsmen,

He said the party has lost confidence that justice will be done in the elections.

He alleged that the state commissioner for local governments has already pre-empted that the ruling party will not allow any opposition party to win even a seat in the October polls.

“I don’t think we are going to participate in that election because the party in power made us believe that there won’t be fairness. And I quote honourable commissioner for local governments saying sarcastically that they will be fair to opposition patties just as they were fair to them in other states.

“And we know that PDP lost in all the states that are not governed by their party. Definitely, that is what they are going to do for us. So, is like he is pre-empting the outcome of the election. So why should we delve into what we know certainly is planned?”. He said.

Gumli said the caretaker executives who include himself as Chairman, Baba Abubakar Misau, secretary, Barrister A. U Ganaru public relations officer, Abdullahi yahya, youth leader and Hadiza Abubakar Mustapha women leader will conduct election of new leaders within three months.

Our correspondent reports that NNPP won only one house of assembly seat in the state in the last 2019 polls.