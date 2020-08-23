Advertisement

Today, Sunday the 23rd of August 2020 began a bloody Sunday as the Police and the DSS attacked members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) at the Practicing Primary School located opposite St Patrick’s Secondary School at Emene, Enugu.

According to a witness, the police in cohorts with the DSS launched an attack on a group of persons assembled inside a primary school in Emene for a meeting. It was understood that the persons were members of the proscribe IPOB.

The DSS and the police broke into the school compound and began shooting. And killed a member of IPOB.

The killing resulted in anger within the community.

Advertisement

The community member in tandem with the members of IPOB began reacting to the killed youth. Houses were burnt. And gunshots where heard. More bodies were said to have dropped to the ground – lifeless.

Unconfirmed reports placed the number of dead at 3.

Other reports indicate that policemen attached to Emene Police Division had at the early hours of Sunday swooped on the members of the outlawed group at there normal Sunday worship center at Emene, Enugu East Local Government Area of the state killing two of the members.

The IPOB members had on sighting the policemen allegedly took to their hill, but the operatives allegedly opened fire on those running away, and in the process shot two while wounding so many other members.

One of the sources said that over 10 members who did not run was arrested and manhandled by the operatives who came to the venue with two police patrol vans.

Efforts to get the Police Public Relations Officer, Daniel Ndukwe for reaction were futile as his phone was said to be switched off.

Also, the state commissioner of police, Ahmad Abdurraham did not answer his calls.

–

Stay tuned