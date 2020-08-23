Advertisement

It’s no longer controversial that every government that wants to record success promptly and incredibly, must understand that old folks, despite their years of experience that brings about wealth of experience can not alone hit the ground running and pave the way for development and revolutionising things that are in bad shape. The youths too, who seem naive, when attached to work in harness with the old folks, are needed to exhibit their youthful exuberance and showcase their raw talen to push government’s affairs to limelight. When this happens, the overnight success a government shall be making will appear as if miracle were happening.

Unfortunately, despite the uncompromising yearnig and aspiration by the youth over the years to be given opportunity to contribute their quoter, their hope seemed to prove abortive. In Bauchi State, before Senator Bala Mohammed came on board as the Executive Governor of the State, it was clear that the youths were sidelined, their voices were silenced and their contributions had always been turned down; hope laid to rest- what I describe “prejudice against youthfulness”.

Knowing that he needs both characters (old folks and the youth) as lieutenants to help him deliver, governor Bala Mohammed since assumption of office, has been taking decisions that rescusitate the hope in the heart of the young people by appointing their fellow youths who have relevant and requisite skills. The recent appointment of Eight SSAs and One SA into his cabinet proves beyond reasonable doubt that the governor is out to salvage the youth from the anguish and agony experienced and to make them feel in the glory days when Nigeria was ruled by youth.

Of all the Nine recent appointments, most of the appointees are in their 30s and few or none is above 50. The decision by the governor was in fulfilment of his campaign promises among which include youth inclusion and, the youth in whose favour the decision was made, are given sense of belonging, thereby motivating them to keep their dreams alive, so that a better society is assured.

I’m not unaware of his commissioners and other assistants and advisers who are youths, in fact in their 30s and/or 40s. To mention a few: Commissioner for natural resources, Nuruddeen Abdulhameed; Commissioner for Youth and Sport, Alh. Adamu Manu soro; Commissioner for Women affairs, Hajara Gidado Jibrin among other are all youths with wealth of experience who are serving well under the governor. Moreover, his Special Assistant on New Media, Lawan Mu’azu Bauchi is also a youth in his 30s. These all are nothing but, an indication of his unadulterated concern to the youths

The most impressing thing about the appointments is how strategic and systematic the governor has always been, by way of identifying chosen few capacitated youths who stand out of many. The quality mind and track record of people like Musa Azare, Hon. Harsanu Guyaba and the rest of the recently appointed carbinet is what makes the appointment different and more colourful compared to what was obtainable in the past.

I’m also happy and confident that the governor is down-to-earth, a progressive minded who puts his ears to listen to advices and put them into practice. We have seen in many occasions where he (the governor) had to reconsider decision s after brainstorming and consultations with his carbinet. This symbolises how a kind of good to go person he is.

With the intellectually vibrant youths, armed with certificate and skills, governor Bala surrounds himself with, one can confidently stand to bet anybody that Nigeria will soon be taken by surprise.

Maijama’a writes, from the Faculty of Communication, BUK

sulaimanmaija@gmail.com