The Emir of Kaura-Namoda in Zamfara, Alhaji Ahmad Asha, died on Sunday with the state’s COVID-19 task team attributing his demise to complications from the pandemic.

The Zamfara Government, while confirming the death in a statement, said that the Emir died at the age of 71.

Mustapha Jafaru, the Publicity Secretary of the state’s Committee on Prevention and Control of COVID-19, in a statement in Gusau, said the traditional ruler had been in isolation at the Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where he died.

He said that having been suspected of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the Emir’s blood sample was taken to Abuja where his positive status wss confirmed.

The traditional ruler has since been buried in Kaura-Namoda by officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The late Emir was appointed in 2004 by the first civilian governor of the state, Alhaji Sani Yariman Bakura.

Until his appointment, he was at various points an accountant, auditor and director of finance at Kaura Namoda, Gusau and Bukkuyum Local Government Areas of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Asha was also appointed Village head of Nasarawar Mai-layi in 1975.

He became senior District Head of Kaura Namoda in 2000, a position he held until his appointment as the second Emir of Kaura Namoda in 2004.