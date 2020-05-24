Advertisement

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) insists that its candidate, Engr.

Musa Wada, won the November 2019 Kogi state governorship election,

adding that it will never relent until it reclaims the mandate at the

Appeal Court.

The PDP described the judgment of the Election Tribunal as an alarming

miscarriage of justice, particularly as the PDP and its candidate, Engr.

Musa Wada, laid incontrovertible proofs of electoral manipulations by

Governor Yahaya Bello and the All Progressives Congress (APC), as

affirmed by Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele in his landmark dissenting

judgment.

Our party was able to lay incontestable evidence of over-voting, massive

thumb printing, voter intimidation, thuggery, violence and other

malpractices used by the APC and compromised Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) officials to rob our candidate and the

people of Kogi state of their mandate.

The PDP expressed shock that despite the overwhelming evidence before

the tribunal, proving that Governor Yahaya Bello did not win the

election, justice was thwarted to the disappointment of the people of

Kogi state and generality of Nigerians.

In fact, the lull and despondency that have enveloped Kogi state since

the tribunal’s flawed verdict is an indication that the judgment failed

to uphold justice in the genuine aspiration of the people of Kogi state

in the election.

The fact remains that the evidences are clear that our candidate is the

genuine choice of the people and our party is confident that the Court

of Appeal will uphold justice in this matter.

The people of Kogi state now look up to the Appeal Court to reverse this

injustice endorsed by the tribunal, given the evidence laid, as affirmed

by the courageous verdict of Justice Ohimai.

The PDP commends Justice Ohimai for his fearlessness in upholding the

truth and showing that there is hope in the institution of the

judiciary, which our party is confident, will be further established by

the Appeal Court in this matter.

Our party is confident that the Appeal Court will address the substance

of the case, which the tribunal overlooked in rendering its defective

judgment.

The people of Kogi state deserve a government elected by them and not

one imposed by enemies of democracy and compromised officials at INEC.

The PDP however urges the people not to despair over the judgment of the

tribunal as justice will definitely be served at the Appeal Court.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary