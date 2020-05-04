The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Sunday recorded 170 new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), in the country, bringing the total number of infections in Nigeria to 2558.

The NCDC also said that two new patients have been confirmed dead from the virus in the country, bringing the total number of deaths to 87.

The agency on its confirmed twitter handle on Sunday night said that the 170 new cases were recorded from 12 states.

“39-Lagos, 29-Kano, 24-Ogun, 18-Bauchi, 15-Kaduna, 12-FCT, 12-Sokoto, 8-Katsina.

“7-Borno, 3 -Nasarawa, 2-Adamawa and 1-Oyo ,” it said .

According to the statement, as at 11;59: pm May 3, Nigeria has 2017 Active Cases of COVID-19 and 400 Treated and Discharged.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), reports that the agency said that due to community transmission in parts of the country, it started a new case definition to help test and treat for COVID-19.

“The new definition for community transmission is suspected cases of those with cough or fever or history of fever in the last two weeks with one or more of the symptoms listed below;

• Shivering /shaking (chills)

• Body pain

• Headache

• Sore throat

• Recent loss of taste or smell

• Difficulty in breathing/shortness of breath

• Diarrhea/abdominal pain

• Runny nose/catarrh

• Fatigue (tiredness).”

A probable case of COVID-19 is any person who presented with any of the above symptoms in the last two weeks and died without a confirmatory COVID-19 test.