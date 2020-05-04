I never know the man called Ohere until I attended social media conference hosted by media crew of Governor Bello during his first term in office. Even before then, I have not come across him anywhere nor heard about him in anyway.

My first contact with him was when I step forward after the media conference to greet the former Chief of Staff to the Governor Bello, Edward Onoja. It was at that point I get to know Honourable Ohere for the first time as he seated next to the Chief of Staff that day. Adayi Ohere was shock to discover that I am the very Shaibu Stephen Ojate on social media platform who normally write on public affair issues when I introduced myself to the duo.

Honourable Ohere is just like an angel sent by God to me since that day. He has been a source of inspiration and hope to me in many ways. He has surprised me in many angles even when I never expect such for anyone. When Muslim were celebrating their Salah two years ago, I received miss calls from his personal assistant, Abubakar ES Ozioto and I called back to know what he wants to intimate me. Alas, I was shock when he told me that Adayi Ohere wants to send me sallah package. Adayi Ohere deposited good thing into my account to celebrate Sallah with them that day. He did this even when I am a Christian by faith.

When I solicited the support of the public during the time my Daughter had fire accident and was hospitalized at the National Hospital Abuja and friends began to suggest politicians to reach out who could be of assistance in a time like this. Only two high personalities in Ebiraland came to my rescue. That was Adayi Ohere and Honourable Ajana, the House of Representative member, Okehi /Adavi local government then. These individuals show similar attributes. They are very humble and kind hearted.

I did not even know Honourable Ajana nor put call to him requesting for his assistance and he came personally to see my Daughter and offer his little support to me at the Hospital. Same with Adayi Ohere, the present Kogi State Commissioner for Works and Housing. Adayi did not send somebody too as he personally came to meet me at the National Hospital. When Ohere came, my head swell up. He did not only offer support to me alone, he offered financial assistance to other patients in the Hospital and all the Nurses in our Ward too present that day.

Aside aforementioned assistances, he has always been there for me in many ways. One thing about Ohere is that he does not look down on anybody no matter your social class. He does not brow his own trumpet and all his things are done in secret. He is the only person in Governor Bello’s cabinet who will not turn down your call down for whatever reason. He is the only person in Bello cabinet who will not hesitate to reply your text message when you messaged him.

He is a complete gentleman and listening person. There is one great thing he has done to me recently which necessitated my writing this article. Prior to the lockdown, I have been managing to survive. In the mid days of the lockdown period, I was totally down financially as the daily work I was doing prior to lockdown stopped due to no movement. I had no foodstuff nor any money in my bank account.

I scrolled my phone book and text all high personalities in my contact list intimating them that my family is seriously starve to hunger due to lack of foodstuff in the house and zero bank account. None of these people replied my text except the messiah of Kogi State in person of Honourable Ohere. Adayi Ohere requested for my bank account and sent good amount to it.

With his assistance, I was able to feed my family comfortably without resorting to asking for alms from anyone during the lockdown. When I went to market to buy food items for my family, my three daughters were all jubilating and came on their kneel to greet. I told them that they should thank God for bringing Honourable Ohere into my life. I have also discovered that base on the testimonies of people on facebook that I am not alone on this goodwill from Honourable Ohere as he extends same good gesture to other people too. Indeed, Honourable Ohere is a man of good heart. Adayi Ohere, I will never forget what you have done for me.

Thank you. I appreciate. You will not run dry in Jesus name.

Shaibu Stephen Ojate is a journalist and public affairs commentator writes from Abuja. He is on whatsapp and reachable on phone number 09075716236